CBIC unveils several modern testing equipment inducted into CRCL

He also launched new IT functionalities for supporting “Contactless Customs” under the CBIC’s flagship programme, “Turant Customs”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:46 IST
Shri Kumar released a brochure on the occasion to highlight the equipment and testing facilities of the CRCL after extensive upgradation with state-of-art equipment, costing about Rs. 80 crores. Image Credit: ANI

Shri M. Ajit Kumar, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) yesterday unveiled several new and modern testing equipment inducted into the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) which would significantly enhance the in-house testing capability of the Customs leading to faster import and export clearances. He also launched new IT functionalities for supporting "Contactless Customs" under the CBIC's flagship programme, "Turant Customs".

Shri Kumar released a brochure on the occasion to highlight the equipment and testing facilities of the CRCL after extensive upgradation with state-of-art equipment, costing about Rs. 80 crores. 8 CRCL Laboratories at New Delhi, Kandla, Vadodara, Mumbai, Nhava Sheva, Kochi, Chennai & Visakhapatnam have obtained NABL accreditation for chemical testing in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, for the defined scope. Also, the CRCL laboratories at New Delhi and Chennai are NABL accredited for forensic testing (testing of NDPS substances).

The unveiled IT functionalities to promote Contactless Customs empower the exporters to self manage changes in their Bank Account and AD Code through ICEGATE as well as register on ICEGATE without having to approach a Customs officer. A major innovation that was announced today is the automated debit of Bonds in the ICES which will dispense with the need for the importer to visit Custom Houses to get the debity made manually. It has also been decided that the balance in the Bond would henceforth be indicated in the import document, which would help importers plan their imports. Chairman has highlighted the relevance of these functionalities, which can minimise the physical interface with Customs.

Importantly, considering the benefits ushered in by providing single point interface set up in Bengaluru and Chennai Zones for 1st Phase of Faceless Assessment, CBIC would set up Turant Suvidha Kendra (TSKs) to all the Customs formations w.e.f 15.07.2020. TSKs will henceforth be the sole physical interface point with Customs formations whenever physical submission of documents is required by Customs such as for defacement of Country of Origin Certificates. This is expected to further ease the Customs clearance process.

(With Inputs from PIB)

