Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-G students build pocket-sized device to sanitise surfaces

'UV-Astra', a nano Ultra-Violet (UV) device, can kill viruses and bacteria and sterilise surfaces within three seconds, its creators Anant Mittal and Shubham Yennawar, both civil engineering students at the institute, insisted. Mittal, who has applied for a patent for the device, told PTI that "UV-Astra will prove to be the best affordable personal protection weapon against the virus." It could also disinfect Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for reuse, he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:17 IST
IIT-G students build pocket-sized device to sanitise surfaces

The fear of contracting COVID-19 from touching surfaces has prompted many people to clean door knobs and wipe elevator keys, but all that could soon be a thing of the past as two IIT-Guwahati students have now claimed to have built a device that could disinfect objects. 'UV-Astra', a nano Ultra-Violet (UV) device, can kill viruses and bacteria and sterilise surfaces within three seconds, its creators Anant Mittal and Shubham Yennawar, both civil engineering students at the institute, insisted.

Mittal, who has applied for a patent for the device, told PTI that "UV-Astra will prove to be the best affordable personal protection weapon against the virus." It could also disinfect Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for reuse, he said. "Ultra-violet light is known to disinfect properties.

Our solution uses a very low-power UV ligh that does not cause any harm. The pocket-sized device, with a sterilisation rate of 99.9 per cent, is for personal use and can be powered by mobile phones. It has a service life of 5,000 hours," he said. Mittal, who runs a tech startup Racerfly, said it took the two of them several weeks to come up with the module for the device, which weighs less than 10 grams and is about three centimetres long.

'Astra' in Hindi means a weapon to attack the enemy, and this device has been named 'UV-Astra' as it would aid in the fight against viruses and bacteria, Mittal said. The challenge was to make UV sterilization handy and affordable for all and after many trials "we came up with this device which looks like a pen drive with a hard metal case to protect the module", the civil engineering student explained.

"UV-Astra is set to become the new normal. It is an all-time protection device. Now no one needs to worry about touching surfaces when he or she steps out of homes," he said. Mittal's RacerFly team had earlier developed a drone that has an automatic sprayer embedded in it and can sanitise large areas including parks and footpaths within 15 minutes.

T G Sitharam, the director of the institute, said the IIT-Guwahati community, comprising faculty, staff, students and alumni, is working tirelessly to develop innovative solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "The institute is continuously pushing limits and thriving hard to serve the nation by developing innovative and affordable products to fight COVID-19, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make the country self- reliant (Atmanirbhar Bharat)," he added.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do jihadist attacks - UN

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters.Th...

Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month.The companys latest foray into the...

Lufthansa to cut a fifth of leadership jobs in restructuring

Germanys Lufthansa airlines will cut 20 of its leadership positions and 1,000 administrative jobs in a restructuring plan that it announced on Tuesday to cope with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.Lufthansa Group, which employs about 138...

History-sheeter held after gunfight in Greater Noida

A history-sheeter was held after he got injured in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, allegedly involved in at least half a dozen criminal cases, was on his motorcycle when he was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020