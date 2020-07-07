Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong shoots off letter to PM, seeks CBI probe into gold smuggling case

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:51 IST
Cong shoots off letter to PM, seeks CBI probe into gold smuggling case

The Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking CBI probe into the alleged "influence of the smuggling cartel" at the office of Chief Minister of Kerala. The opposition has been up in arms against the ruling Left in the state over the recent seizure of over 30 kg of gold from the International Airport which was attempted to be smuggled into the state through diplomatic baggage.

Chennithala in his letter said on July 4, the Customs authorities at Thiruvananthapuram seized gold worth "Rs 30 crore illegally brought to our country" from a consignment addressed to the "UAE consulate." Chennithala said a former employee of the consulate was arrested in connection with the case and a woman is allegedly the kingpin of the racket She was employed till yesterday (July 6, 2020) as Operations Manager with Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd, under Kerala Government's IT department "and is suspected to be the mastermind in the smuggling. She is absconding and currently the Customs Department has launched a search for her," he said.

The senior congress leader also cited media reports which claim that the woman has close ties with M Sivsankar, Secretary of Kerala's Information Technology Department. Earlier in the day,the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Sivasankar has been removed as Secretary to CM and replaced by Mir Mohammed, another IAS officer, who will hold additional charge.

Chennithala also stated that the UAE government, in an official communique, had condemned the misuse of diplomatic channels of their consulate and stated that its mission and diplomatic staff have no role in it. "The issue of misusing diplomatic channels is a violation of the clauses of the Geneva Convention of the UN which grants immunity to diplomatic baggage," Chennithala alleged and sought a CBI inquiry.

Citing media reports, he said the" influence of the smuggling cartel" at the "office of Chief Minister of Kerala" and the nexus between politicians, government officials and the smugglers points to a "grave situation" warranting an investigation by an agency which has authority and freedom to act impartially. Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold seizure, saying he was looking for scapegoats in the matter.

Their comments came even as Kerala IT Secretary M Sivasankar was removed as Secretary to CM, in the backdrop of the gold smuggling controversy,where the role of a former woman employee of the IT department is being probed. BJP chief K Surendran, who met the media at Kozhikode, claimed many CPI(M) leaders have good rapport with the woman against whom an investigation is on.

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala alleged that the chief minister was looking for scapegoats. "He was trying to protect the IT Secretary but when he was sure that the probe would reach the CM's office, he made a scapegoat out of Sivasankar.

The Chief Minister cannot avoid the responsibility. He cannot solve this crisis just by removing someone else in the department," Chennithala said.

Surendran alleged that the woman was known to the Chief minister since September 2017 when she played a major role in organising some five-day programmes in connection with the visit of a Sharjah sheik. Vijayan had told reporters on Monday that he was unaware of the factors behind her appointment and would look into the matter.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in a statement said a comprehensive probe should be conducted into the matter and all those involved in the gold smuggling case should be brought before justice. He asserted that those involved will not be spared.

"They will not get any sort of help from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) nor the state government.Those who are responsible will face justice. We hope the Customs officials, which is a central agency will bring out the truth," Balakrishnan said.

The racket came to light when the Customs on Monday arrested a man, who claimed himself to be a former employee of a foreign country's consulate in Kerala, in connection with the seizure of gold worth over Rs 15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" at an airport in the state. The man was arrested following his interrogation in connection with the seizure of gold from the diplomatic baggage from Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Sunday, the Customs officials said.

The gold weighing over 30 kg was seized from a diplomatic baggage that had landed by air cargo at Thiruvananthapuram international airport recently. The Customs has said it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Customs personnel have said they were looking for a woman, also claiming herself to be a former employee of the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, in connection with the case.PTI RRTBN WELCOME RRTBN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Regulatory support in terms of policies and incentives and availability of charging infrastructure are some of the major factors that would help in the growth of electric vehicles in the country,&#160;senior automobile industry executives s...

Man killed in spat over not giving snack to nephews

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two younger brothers over a quarrel over sharing snack with children in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, the police said. While the incident took place at Ishanagar town on Monday, the two a...

COLUMN-Global recession will hasten refinery rationalisation: Kemp

Coronavirus and the cyclical slump in petroleum consumption are accelerating a long-term rationalisation of the global refining industry and a shift eastwards in its centre of gravity to Asia. Refinery margins for making middle distillates ...

Lindiwe Zulu welcomes reopening of ECDs programmes

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has studied and welcomed the Gauteng High Court judgment on the reopening of early childhood development ECDs programmes.Delivered on Monday, the judgment by the High Court stipulated that private nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020