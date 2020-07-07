19 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, 60 patients recover

Left Menu
Nagaland on Tuesday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, taking the northeastern state's tally to 644, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The minister also said that the state reported the highest single-day recovery of 60 patients on Tuesday. Of them, 59 are from Peren district and one from the state capital.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:25 IST
Nagaland on Tuesday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, taking the northeastern state's tally to 644, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the 321 samples tested during the last 24 hours through BSL laboratories and also TrueNat RDRP Gene, 19 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, he said.

Of the total 644 COVID-19 cases, 341 are active and 303 people have recovered from the disease. The minister also said that the state reported the highest single-day recovery of 60 patients on Tuesday.

Of them, 59 are from Peren district and one from the state capital. The recovered patients will be kept under strict surveillance, he said. Dimapur district has 213 COVID-19 cases followed by Peren (184), Kohima (125), Mon (72), Tuensang (35), Phek (9), Zunheboto (4) and Mokokchung (2) while other three districts Kiphire, Longleng and Wokha have not reported any coronavirus case so far.

