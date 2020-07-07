Left Menu
COVID-19: 175 fresh cases reported in BSF, ITBP and CRPF

A total of 69 fresh cases were reported in the 2.5 lakh strong Border Security Force, which also had 29 recoveries in the last 24 hours, officials said, quoting the latest data. The force has a total of 1,454 COVID-19 cases, out of which only 595 personnel are under treatment while the rest have recovered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:42 IST
COVID-19: 175 fresh cases reported in BSF, ITBP and CRPF
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 175 personnel from three Central Armed Police Forces -- the BSF, the ITBP and the CRPF -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said. A total of 69 fresh cases were reported in the 2.5 lakh strong Border Security Force, which also had 29 recoveries in the last 24 hours, officials said, quoting the latest data.

The force has a total of 1,454 COVID-19 cases, out of which only 595 personnel are under treatment while the rest have recovered. A BSF personnel also succumbed to the disease on Monday, taking the death toll in the force due to COViD-19 to six, they said. The force is tasked to guard Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, reported seven new cases while six personnel recovered in the last 24 hours, the officials said. The fresh cases has taken the total number of COVID-19 cases in the force to 431, out of which only 152 personnel are under treatment.

Three fatalities have been reported so far in the 90,000 strong mountain-warfare trained force. A total of 99 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, officials said.

Out of the total 1,734 cases in the country's largest paramilitary force, 941 personnel are under treatment. The about 3.25-lakh personnel strength force has reported nine deaths due to COVID-19.

The maximum number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the three forces are of those personnel who are joining their units back and are put under mandatory quarantine of 14 days before they resume active duty, a senior official said.

