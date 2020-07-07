Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECoR utilises lockdown time to complete passenger amenities and safety-related works

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday said that it has judiciously utilized the lockdown time to augment and maintain infrastructure with an emphasis on execution of long-pending construction and maintenance works.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:38 IST
ECoR utilises lockdown time to complete passenger amenities and safety-related works
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday said that it has judiciously utilized the lockdown time to augment and maintain infrastructure with an emphasis on execution of long-pending construction and maintenance works. During Lockdown, Passenger train operations were suspended except those of Special Trains and Shramik Specials, to carry stranded migrants to their homes. Operation of freight and parcel trains continued to maintain an uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

ECoR judiciously utilized this Lockdown time to augment and maintain infrastructure. "Emphasis was on execution of long pending construction and maintenance works which required traffic blocks of long duration. Taking lockdown period as an opportunity, ECoR has taken up many Safety and Passenger Amenities works, without affecting the train services," ECoR said.

Various safety related works were executed on top priority. During the period, 18 Limited Height Sub-ways (LHSs) have been completed at various places, including closure of three manned level crossing gates by providing alternate path. Five girders of 36 meters span have been launched at the Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Bhadrak - Khurda Road Railway Section.

Apart from this, renewal of 167 KMs rail, 7.5 Kms Sleepers, 356 numbers of glued joints, rebuilding of 49 bridges and repair of 2557 wagons have been done. Foot Over Bridge girders were lunched at Charbatia and Gurudijhatia stations in connection with 3rd and 4th line work between Salegaon-Rajathagarh; at Kapilas Road in connection with Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd line work and at Talcher Road station in connection with Sambalpur-Talcher doubling work.

Preparatory jobs related to Non-interlocking in connection with Safety related modernization work in Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul (KK) line have been completed in addition to 657 major Over Head Equipment (OHE) scheduled works and track circuit maintenance work at 298 locations. 32,500 cubic meter rock blasting work in KK line has been done in connection with doubling of this line. "Completion of these pending works will increase mobility of trains with more safety. These works would have taken a long period during normal times by suspension of rail traffic," it said.

On passenger amenities front also many important works have been executed during this lockdown period. Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Six Stations, Lifts at 4 Stations, Divyangjan Toilets at 8 Stations, Platform surface concreting at 8 Stations, Platform Height raising at 8 Stations, Additional Platform Sheds at 6 Stations have been commissioned along with provision of 534 Stainless Steel Benches at various Station, and development of two Stations as Adarsh Stations. For the convenience of passengers, Circulating areas and Waiting Halls at 10 Stations have been improved during the period.

"Train journey has become much more safer and comfortable in recent years and ECoR is taking all the measures for the maximum satisfaction of its customers and passengers," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to lease public land royalty-free for social housing building

Spain will lease public land to private companies and waive royalty fees on the condition of a commitment to build and manage social housing during the lease, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said on Tuesday. The state will offer public ...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, booked for attending Markaz by violating visa conditions.

Nizamuddin Markaz Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, booked for attending Markaz by violating visa conditions....

Soccer-Italy court backs Serie A in broadcast rights row with SKY - sources

An Italian court has backed a petition filed by Italys top flight soccer league Serie A in a legal row with its broadcast rights holder SKY over the non-payment of an instalment during the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources said on Wednesday. S...

Covid-19 in Assam:Total lockdown for a week from Wednesday in West Karbi Anglong district

Assams West Karbi Anglong district administration has announced total lockdown for a week from Wednesday, becoming the third district in the state to impose restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Syed Isfaqur Rah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020