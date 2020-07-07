Left Menu
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise by 187 to 22,262;five more die

As per a Tuesday afternoon release by the AMC, of 21,185 cases reported in the city till July 6, 16,652 patients or 78.6 per cent of total cases had recovered. There are 3,079 -- 14.5 per cent of total -- active cases in the city, the municipal corporation said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:07 IST
Ahmedabad district reported 187 new coronavirus cases and death of five COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the Gujarat health department said. The number of coronavirus cases in the district, thus, rose to 22,262, while death toll rose to 1,496, it said.

As many as 124 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the district to 17,193, it said. 172 new cases were reported in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits and 15 from the rural areas of the district, it said.

Of five deaths due to the pandemic, four were reported from Ahmedabad city. As per a Tuesday afternoon release by the AMC, of 21,185 cases reported in the city till July 6, 16,652 patients or 78.6 per cent of total cases had recovered.

There are 3,079 -- 14.5 per cent of total -- active cases in the city, the municipal corporation said. The death toll in the city was 1,454 or 6.9 per cent of the total, it said.

There are 603 active cases in the western zone of the city, which is 19.6 per cent of total active cases, the highest for a zone in the city. With 454 cases, "super spreaders" account for 14.7 per cent of total active cases, it said.

