`Reduced rainfall activity' expected in Mumbai tomorrow

Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate rains on Tuesday, the IMD said, while predicting "reduced rainfall activity" on Wednesday. The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai's suburbs reported 45.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, while the Colaba station in the Island City recorded 49.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

"The region received moderate rains. Tomorrow, reduced rainfall activity is expected," said a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official. The hill station of Matheran in neighboring Raigad district received 75 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, while the Alibaug bureau in the same district reported 58.2 rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

The Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 75 mm rainfall during the period. The Harnai weather bureau in coastal Ratnagiri district in Konkan region reported 58 mm rainfall. The Ratnagiri city observatory recorded 39.4 mm rains.

The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district, north of Mumbai, reported 16 mm rainfall during the period.