Maharashtra to have first-ever women Batallion: Anil Deshmukh
It has been decided to have Maharashtra's first-ever women Batallion of 1400 women personnel in Katol, Nagpur, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:43 IST
"It has been decided to have state's first-ever women Batallion of 1400 women personnel in Katol. There will be a need of 100 acres of land for the same," said Deshmukh.
"Maharashtra government has decided to recruit 10,000 policemen for the state," he added. (ANI)
