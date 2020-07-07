Maharashtra Cyber dept issues advisory alerting people on malicious links claiming to be from TikTok
Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued an advisory alerting people to avoid opening any link, which claims to be a 'TikTok Pro' link.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:00 IST
Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued an advisory alerting people to avoid opening any link, which claims to be a 'TikTok Pro' link. Special IG Maharashtra Cyber Yashasvi Yadav said, "It has been observed by Maharashtra cyber department that despite a ban on TikTok in our country, there are still people who are willing to watch TikTok. To take benefit of the situation, hackers are creating fake links and sending them to people. These links continue Malware which can steal data from the system."
Yadav requested everyone to be cautious about such links and not to open any such link if they receive them. Recently, the government banned 59 mobile apps linked to China including Tik Tok, UC Browser, Helo, YouCam makeup and Mi Community in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- TikTok
- Maharashtra
- UC Browser
- China
ALSO READ
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's comeback rally?
TikTok competitor Chingari witnesses 5 lakh downloads: Developers
Jungkook becomes first singer to hit 10bn views on TikTok
16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi
South Africa: Sho Madjozi teams with TikTok for her new #spititsup dance challenge