Manickam Tagore urges PM Modi to cancel UGC's decision of conducting university exams by September

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the decision of conducting university examinations in the country by September 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the decision of conducting university examinations in the country by September 2020. The Congress MP said that India is the third worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic and this has affected the "economic and social structure of the country throwing the people of this country to the extreme hell."

Tagore further contended that the "nation is now passing through intensive cyclone without any support either from state or from central government." "Due to prolonged lockdown, all colleges and universities have been closed and students are not at normalcy to face any kind of examinations at this moment. Several states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Haryana have already cancelled all higher education exams and decided to promote students on the basis of previous performances. Remaining states are preparing to relinquish conducting state university examinations," he said.

He went on to add, "under this circumstance, the decision of UGC to conduct university examination by the end of September 2020 is condemnable. At this moment, the announcement of UGC would force the students to appear in the examination with a panic attitude which would affect their results negatively." The Congress MP has urged the PM to review and cancel the decision and to use the students' previous qualification or marks to be considered for the assessment towards their merit in their respective course. (ANI)

