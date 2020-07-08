Left Menu
2 detained in Faridabad in connection with Kanpur encounter

Two persons have been detained in Faridabad in connection to the Kanpur encounter in which 8 police personnel lost their lives.

08-07-2020
Two persons have been detained in Faridabad in connection to the Kanpur encounter.. Image Credit: ANI

Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh detained a relative of Kanpur encounter main accused history-sheeter Vikas Dubey for questioning.

Even after several days, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him last week and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident. (ANI)

