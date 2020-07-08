Left Menu
Cops praised for taking injured COVID-19 patients to hospitals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:30 IST
A courageous act of two policepersonnel, who had rushed five COVID-19 patients injured in aroad accident near Pune in Maharashtra on Monday to hospitals,has earned them accolades from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

At least 12 COVID-19 patients were injured when theirambulance overturned while on its way to a COVID care facilitynear Bavdhan on Mumbai-Pune highway

"ASI Abdul Sheikh and Police shipai Akshay Ingwale of@PuneCityPolice rushed five #covid19 patients, who wereinjured in an accident to the hospital without worrying abouttheir lives. Their resilience and presence of mind iscommendable," Deshmukh tweeted.

