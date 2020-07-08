Cops praised for taking injured COVID-19 patients to hospitals

Cops praised for taking injured COVID-19 patients to hospitalsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:30 IST
A courageous act of two policepersonnel, who had rushed five COVID-19 patients injured in aroad accident near Pune in Maharashtra on Monday to hospitals,has earned them accolades from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
At least 12 COVID-19 patients were injured when theirambulance overturned while on its way to a COVID care facilitynear Bavdhan on Mumbai-Pune highway
"ASI Abdul Sheikh and Police shipai Akshay Ingwale of@PuneCityPolice rushed five #covid19 patients, who wereinjured in an accident to the hospital without worrying abouttheir lives. Their resilience and presence of mind iscommendable," Deshmukh tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Bavdhan
ALSO READ
Anil Deshmukh warns criminal action against banks denying crop loan to farmers in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Govt to ensure safe Pandharpur pilgrimage: Anil Deshmukh
4,861 Maharashtra cops tested positive till now: Anil Deshmukh
Anil Deshmukh discusses security with Mumbai Police following bomb threat call to Taj Hotels from Pakistan
Maharashtra to have first-ever women Batallion: Anil Deshmukh