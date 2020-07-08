Maha: Infant dies after taking polio vaccine in Palghar

Maha: Infant dies after taking polio vaccine in PalgharPTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:55 IST
A seven-month-old baby boy from atribal family died allegedly after he was administered avaccine in Mokada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district,police said on Wednesday
The baby was given a dose of polio drops on Tuesdayafternoon and according to his parents, he did not wake up thenext morning, the station house office of Mokada policestation said
A case of accidental death has been registered in thisregard and the infant's body has been sent for post-mortem, hesaid.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mokada
- Maharashtra
- Palghar