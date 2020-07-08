Senior medical officer arrested in Manipur for procuring substandard N95 masks

A senior medical officer has been arrested in Manipur for procuring substandard N95 masks for supply to a district hospital, police said on Wednesday. Dr M Dinesh Singh, posted at the Central Medical Store of the Directorate of Health Services, Manipur was arrested on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Vigilance and Anti- corruption wing of the state police said.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the accused, also the state nodal officer of the State Health Society of the National Health Mission, Manipur, had played a key role in the procurement of substandard medical protective gears including N95 masks for supply to Churachandpur district hospital, it said. The arrested person will be produced before the court of the Special Judge (PC Act), Imphal West, during the day, it added.