Cabinet approves capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore in three public sector general insurance companies
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore in three public sector general insurance companies.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:02 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore in three public sector general insurance companies.
Briefing reporters about the Cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Cabinet has approved capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore in three public sector general insurance companies - Oriental Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company (including Rs 2,500 crore infused in 2019-20).
The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
