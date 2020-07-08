MoRTH issues SOP to process publication of fee notifications through e-office

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for processing of publication of fee notifications through e-office and mandatory filing of checklist template. The SOP has become effective with immediate effect. A template for user fee notification under BOT and EPC projects has also been provided under it.

This has been aimed at establishing a uniform framework for submission of fee proposals. The Toll Division of the Ministry has created a comprehensive checklist integrated with e-office covering every important detail crucial for processing fee notifications. All such proposals will now be mandatorily accompanied by a duly filled in checklist submitted through in-office. This will reduce the delays caused due to incomplete project details, and will expedite the publication of toll fee notifications.

(With Inputs from PIB)