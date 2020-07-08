Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thane mayor seeks probe in mix-up of COVID-19 victims' bodies

In the letter, the mayor claimed that he had informed the commissioner about the 72-year-old coronavirus patient going missing from the COVID-19 Hospital and an inquiry had been ordered into it. "It was later revealed that the missing patient had died and his body was given to the family, which cremated the body considering it to be that of their kin's.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:38 IST
Thane mayor seeks probe in mix-up of COVID-19 victims' bodies

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday dashed off a letter to Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, seeking an inquiry into the recent incident of mix-up of two COVID-19 patients' bodies at a civic hospital, and demanded strong action against the staff involved in it. On July 3, the body of a 72-year-old COVID-19 victim was handed over to the wrong family by the newly-commissioned Global Hub COVID Hospital, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run facility. However, the family of the septuagenarian patient had filed a complaint with the police stating that he had gone missing from the hospital, where he was shifted for treatment on June 29, officials said.

Investigations later revealed that his body was handed over to the family of another COVID-19 patient from Kopri, who was very much alive at the time. In the letter, the mayor claimed that he had informed the commissioner about the 72-year-old coronavirus patient going missing from the COVID-19 Hospital and an inquiry had been ordered into it.

"It was later revealed that the missing patient had died and his body was given to the family, which cremated the body considering it to be that of their kin's. However, the body had been given to the wrong family. Later, the patient belonging to the family that had cremated the previous body, also died, and his body was also handed over to them," he said in the letter. "But due to all this, the families of both the deceased had to undergo mental suffering. This incident maligned the image of the TMC and the state. It also brought disrepute to the entire team of doctors, nurses, and officials who have been tirelessly working since the last three months in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

"This incident is serious and hence a detailed inquiry should be carried out into it and those responsible for the episode should be suspended," the mayor said in the letter. Meanwhile, in a statement, the mayor also came hit out at the NCP's city unit chief Anand Paranjpe, who has said that Shiv Sena leader and district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde should take stock of the coronavirus situation by stepping ouside.

"Instead of asking the guardian minister to come out to take stock of the situation, Paranjpe himself should step out and see the good work being done by Shinde," the mayor said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

55-yr-old property dealer kills self in Delhi's Shahdara

A 55-year-old property dealer allegedly shot himself on Wednesday in east Delhis Shahdara area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Bansal, a resident of Panchseel Garden, they said. He shot himself at his office at P...

Folk artiste Nissar dies of suspected coronavirus symptoms

Hyderabad, July 8 PTI Telangana folklore artiste, singer and writer Mohammad Nissar who penned songs to spread awareness on coronavirus died due to suspected symptoms of the virus in the wee hours of Wednesday, sources at hospital where he ...

PM Oli-led govt rendered state system dysfunctional: Analyst

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government has rendered the state system dysfunctional, largely derailed democracy and sent the republican constitution into a coma, says an analyst. In an opinion piece in The Kathmandu Post, Achyut W...

Mediation emerging as one of fastest ways to resolve disputes: Ex SC judge

Mediation is emerging as one of the fastest ways to resolve disputes around the world as it helps parties to come out with better solutions out of the court, former Supreme Court judge A K Sikri has said. Justice retired Sikri was speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020