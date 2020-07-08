Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana anti-naxal force cop shoots himself dead

Hyderabad, July 8 (PTI): A head constable of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Narsingi area here on Wednesday, police said. Police said he was shifted to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead. He is suspected to have committed suicide due to personal reasons, a senior police official said.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:20 IST
Telangana anti-naxal force cop shoots himself dead

Hyderabad, July 8 (PTI): A head constable of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Narsingi area here on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened at around 9 am, near the checkpoint of the Greyhounds campus, when the man took a 9 mm pistol from the armoury guard and immediately shot himself.

they said. Police said he was shifted to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead.

He is suspected to have committed suicide due to personal reasons, a senior police official said.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Desperation science' slows the hunt for coronavirus drugs

Desperate to solve the deadly conundrum of COVID-19, the world is clamouring for fast answers and solutions from a research system not built for haste. The ironic, and perhaps tragic, result Scientific shortcuts have slowed understanding of...

RGF has nothing to fear, but ask same questions to your 'holy cows' too: Cong to Govt

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of carrying out a blind witch hunt and applying double standards after it instituted a probe into the funding of trusts run by the Gandhi family, and said why such questions are not asked to ...

Vikas Dubey's aide killed, 6 arrested after encounters; two cops also behind bars

Police shot dead an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested six other alleged accomplices and sent two of their own men behind bars in connection with the ambush which killed eight police personnel last week, officials said Wednesday. But th...

Transport Ministry issues norms for publication of fee notifications

To minimise delays in highway projects and resultant revenue loss, the government has come out with guidelines for publication of fee notifications through e-office. The guidelines include initiation of fee notification by National Highways...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020