Telangana anti-naxal force cop shoots himself dead

Hyderabad, July 8 (PTI): A head constable of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Narsingi area here on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened at around 9 am, near the checkpoint of the Greyhounds campus, when the man took a 9 mm pistol from the armoury guard and immediately shot himself.

they said. Police said he was shifted to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead.

He is suspected to have committed suicide due to personal reasons, a senior police official said.