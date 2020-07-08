Telangana anti-naxal force cop shoots himself dead
Hyderabad, July 8 (PTI): A head constable of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Narsingi area here on Wednesday, police said. Police said he was shifted to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead. He is suspected to have committed suicide due to personal reasons, a senior police official said.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:20 IST
Hyderabad, July 8 (PTI): A head constable of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Narsingi area here on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened at around 9 am, near the checkpoint of the Greyhounds campus, when the man took a 9 mm pistol from the armoury guard and immediately shot himself.
they said. Police said he was shifted to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead.
He is suspected to have committed suicide due to personal reasons, a senior police official said.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- Greyhounds
- Telangana Police
- Narsingi
- BN
ALSO READ
Fire at furniture godown in Hyderabad's Nampally district
Doctors at Hyderabad hospital boycott duty
TIMS ready to serve COVID-19 positive patients at Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender
Relatives of over 50 discharged COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad unwilling to take them back home
White tiger dies of tumour at Hyderabad Zoo