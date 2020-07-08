Left Menu
Centre’s decision to probe Nehru-Gandhi trusts clear case of political vendetta: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the Centre’s decision to probe three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, as a “clear case of political vendetta”.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:27 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the Centre’s decision to probe three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, as a “clear case of political vendetta”. "The decision by MHA to probe three Gandhi family trusts related to INC is clearly a case of political vendetta. NDA Govt can’t digest INC raising the issue of the need for transparency in the PM Cares Fund. The action against the three trusts is a direct result of this," he said in a tweet. "It is yet another tactic to try to silence the opposition and to prevent opposition leaders from raising issues of national interest, which exposes Govt’s wrong decisions,” he said. Gehlot also hit out at the central government over its “wrong” policies. "Rahul Gandhi ji had warned about the deep economic crisis that awaited India due to wrong NDA policies and now we are unfortunately witnessing the same," he said in a series of tweets. “Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Dr Manmohan Singh ji & Rahul ji raised the difficulties faced by common people, MSMEs, enterprises & banks in the past months. INC offered a number of suggestions to bring the economy on track but the Govt paid no heed due to their arrogant attitude,” he added. The Centre has set up an inter-ministerial team to coordinate probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF)

The decision was taken nearly a fortnight after the BJP said that the RGF had received funds from the Chinese Embassy. The allegation came amidst the stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Ladakh

PTI AG SRY

