Maha: One killed, three injured in house collapse at Nashik

An 18-year-old man was killed and three others injured when an old house collapsed in Bhadrakali area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday, police said. The two-storey traditionally built house collapsed at around 4 am, killing Rajendra Borse, who was a tenant on the ground floor of the structure, an official said.

Personnel from the fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operation, he said. The three injured residents were taken to the District Civil Hospital for treatment, he added.