Sonowal urges Meghalaya CM to ensure smooth movement of essential items to Barak Valley
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities from Guwahati to Barak Valley. Sangma assured Sonowal that adequate steps will be taken to ensure smooth movement of essential goods and medicinal items from Guwahati to Barak Valley and other north-eastern states via Meghalaya, the release added.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:39 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities from Guwahati to Barak Valley. Sonowal, in a telephonic conversation with Sangma, discussed various issues regarding transportation of essential commodities to Barak Valley districts through Meghalaya, an official release said.
Cooperation from authorities of the neighbouring state will enable the Assam government to reach out to the people of Barak Valley faster and more efficiently, he said. Sangma assured Sonowal that adequate steps will be taken to ensure smooth movement of essential goods and medicinal items from Guwahati to Barak Valley and other north-eastern states via Meghalaya, the release added.
