A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for data exchange between the two organisations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:38 IST
CBDT, SEBI sign MoU for data exchange
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for data exchange between the two organisations. The MoU was signed by Anu J Singh, Pr DGIT (Systems), CBDT and Madhabi Puri Buch, whole-time member, SEBI in the presence of senior officers from both the organisations via video conference, as per an official release of Ministry of Finance.

"The MoU will facilitate the sharing of data and information between SEBI and CBDT on an automatic and regular basis. In addition to regular exchange of data, SEBI and CBDT will also exchange with each other, on request and suo moto basis, any information available in their respective databases, for the purpose of carrying out their functions under various laws," said the release. The MoU comes into force from the date it was signed and is an ongoing initiative of CBDT and SEBI, who are already collaborating through various existing mechanisms.

A Data Exchange Steering Group has also been constituted for the initiative, which will meet periodically to review the data exchange status and take steps to further improve the effectiveness of the data-sharing mechanism. (ANI)

