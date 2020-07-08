Left Menu
Proactive strategies being made to effectively combat COVID-19 spread: Hry chief secretary

Like the PGIMS in Rohtak, medical colleges in other districts of the state should also explore starting plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients, she said. The chief secretary said that the case fatality rate in Haryana -- 1.51 per cent -- is much less than the national rate.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Proactive strategies are being developed to effectively combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in Haryana, Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said on Wednesday. Like the PGIMS in Rohtak, medical colleges in other districts of the state should also explore starting plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients, she said. The chief secretary said that a plasma bank for coronavirus patients is being set up at Faridabad. She directed that the same should be set up in other districts too. Monitoring should be done by multi-disciplinary authorities and experts, Arora added.

The chief secretary also said that close vigil should be kept on those coming from outside Haryana. Besides this, every vehicle entering the state checked meticulously, she said. Presiding over a virtual meeting of the 'Crisis Coordination Committee' with deputy commissioners and nodal officers appointed for COVID-19, she directed them to further ramp up COVID-19 management.

She stressed on aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management along with proactive Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities. The chief secretary said that the police has been directed to monitor the entry and exit at containment zones, according to an official statement issued here. Increased testing capacity, especially in containment zones, along with aggressive efforts to reduce the positivity rate of COVID-19 should be done, she directed.

"Improved testing capacity together with aggressive contact tracing is the key to reduce the positivity rate. Besides this, antigen testing should be done in every district," Arora said. The chief secretary directed that 80 per cent of contact tracing should be done on the same day. The fatality rate should be reduced, she asserted.

Haryana on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 691 cases, taking the number of infections to 18,690. Worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts falling in the National Capital Region together account for 11,242 of the total infections in the state and 199 of the 282 fatalities. Arora said that setting up of high dependency units in medical colleges and proper dead body management should be done on a priority basis. The chief secretary said that the case fatality rate in Haryana -- 1.51 per cent -- is much less than the national rate. The Union Home Ministry has also praised the efforts and arrangements made by the state to contain the COVID-19 infection, yet every district has to work aggressively towards bringing the fatality rate below 1 per cent, she told the deputy commissioners.

She said that the "COVID-19 safe mechanism" should be ensured and followed in each district including following social distancing norms and wearing of face masks. Besides this, a close watch should be kept on public transport, hospitals and vegetable markets, Arora said. It should be ensured that guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs are being followed, especially in cases of marriage functions and religious and other ceremonies, she said.

"The health status of all such people who have been in home quarantine, especially in containment zones, should be done through active surveillance along with a special focus on follow-up of people suffering from co-morbidities like TB, kidney disease, etc," the chief secretary said.

