New penalty rates for driving offences in Rajasthan

The penalty rates range from Rs 100 for common offences like jumping red light to Rs 40,000 for serious offences. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for fixing the fine amount under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act-2019, which came into effect from September 1, 2019, an official statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday approved new penalty rates for drivers who break the traffic rules. The penalty rates range from Rs 100 for common offences like jumping red light to Rs 40,000 for serious offences.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for fixing the fine amount under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act-2019, which came into effect from September 1, 2019, an official statement said. However, the penalty for gross traffic rules violation is as prescribed by the Centre. The penalty for offences less serious in nature has been kept the minimum keeping in mind the interest of the common man including low and middle income groups, it said. According to the proposal approved by the Transport Department, the penalty amount for driving offences of less serious in nature ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. For general offences such as red light jumping, disregarding road signs, breaking parking rules, unauthorised sirens or lights, no wipers, black filming on windows, the fine amount has been kept at a minimum of Rs 100, the statement said.

On the other hand, the refusal by the driver to stop or weigh the vehicles transporting the goods on the road and considering the overloading of goods (overload) as gross negligence towards road safety, a maximum fine of Rs 40,000 and a minimum Rs 20,000 respectively has been determined, it said.

