Syllabus reduction up to 30 pc is one time measure only: CBSE

A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII for the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19, the board on Wednesday issued a clarification stating it was a "one-time measure" owing to the circumstances.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:32 IST
Representative Image.

A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII for the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19, the board on Wednesday issued a clarification stating it was a "one-time measure" owing to the circumstances. "The rationalization of syllabus up to 30 per cent has been undertaken by the Board for nearly 190 subjects of class IX to XII for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time measure only. The objective is to reduce the exam stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation and prevent learning gaps," it said.

The Board has clarified that no question shall be asked from the reduced syllabus in the Board Exams 20-21 only. "The schools have also been directed to follow the alternative academic calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum. Therefore each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in media as deleted have been covered under the alternative academic calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the Board," it said.

It is again reiterated that the topics being mentioned as dropped are either being covered by the rationalized syllabus or in the alternative academic calendar of NCERT, the board said. The CBSE has revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII during the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19.

In a circular issued to all the heads of the institutions affiliated to it, the CBSE had said that the revision of syllabi has been done due to extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and different parts of the world. (ANI)

