Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan

In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to coronavirus infection has increased to 169 followed by 64 in Jodhpur, 40 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 22 in Ajmer, 18 in Bikaner, 15 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali and 11 in Dholpur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:23 IST
Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 149 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the death toll to 489 and total tally to 22,212, officials said. There are 4,846 active cases in the state

While three deaths were reported in Pali, two were in Jodhpur, one each in Nagaur and Udaipur. In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to coronavirus infection has increased to 169 followed by 64 in Jodhpur, 40 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 22 in Ajmer, 18 in Bikaner, 15 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali and 11 in Dholpur. According an official report, 29 new cases were reported in Nagaur, 25 in Jaipur, 21 in Alwar, 20 in Ajmer, 16 in Bharatpur, 13 in Bikaner, 11 in Dausa and eight in Jhunjhunu besides cases in other districts. A total of 16,504 people have been discharged after treatment.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate activists protest from Notre Dame Cathedral crane

Greenpeace activists hung banners from a huge construction crane atop Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Thursday, accusing France and President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to fight climate change. The medieval landmark is under recon...

Delhi HC directs DU to file affidavit detailing schedule of final year undergraduate exams, postponed to beyond Aug 15.

Delhi HC directs DU to file affidavit detailing schedule of final year undergraduate exams, postponed to beyond Aug 15....

Attack on BJP's Bandipora district prez 'pre-planned' by LeT: IGP Kashmir

The attack on BJPs Bandipora district president Waseem Bari was pre-planned by Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT, Inspector General of Police IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday, adding that the policemen posted for personal security of the politici...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a key priority for the NDA government. The defence mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020