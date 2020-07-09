Left Menu
GCIS commended for delivering on mandate during COVID-19

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications said this when the GCIS presented its special adjustment budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

09-07-2020
“The committee believes that GCIS is doing good work with regard to delivering on its mandate during this pandemic and that it is doing so while ensuring good governance,” said committee chairperson Boyce Maneli in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@GautengANC)

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has been commended for delivering on its mandate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adjustment budget presented on Wednesday is in line with the 2020 Revised Fiscal Framework and the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, tabled by Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, to the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on 24 June 2020.

"The committee believes that GCIS is doing good work with regard to delivering on its mandate during this pandemic and that it is doing so while ensuring good governance," said committee chairperson Boyce Maneli in a statement.

The adjustment budget is presented in line with the 2020 Revised Fiscal Framework and the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, tabled by the Finance Minister on 24 June.

In May, the GCIS presented the annual performance plan (APP) and budget of R720.5 million for the current financial year.

However, through the special adjustment budget, National Treasury has appropriated to the GCIS an additional R60 million to strengthen government communication, and to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, South Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 224 665.

The GCIS undertook to spend the additional budget as follows: R50.1 million on electronic and print media, R3.9 million on print products and distributions, and R6 million on advertising.

The committee encouraged the entity to channel an equitable share of the additional budget to community media.

It further welcomed the GCIS's idea to procure a Sentech line for community radio broadcasts.

Additionally, the committee agreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa's determination to freeze at 0%, an increase in salaries of the chairperson and councillors of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

