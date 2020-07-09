Left Menu
Safety and security of students our prime concern: UGC Secretary

University Grant Commission (UGC) has said that conducting final year examinations for graduation or post-graduation courses was very important but the safety of students was its prime concern.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:05 IST
Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

University Grant Commission (UGC) has said that conducting final year examinations for graduation or post-graduation courses was very important but the safety of students was its prime concern. "We are conducting examination only for the terminal semester or the final year. Conducting final year examination of graduation or post-graduation is very important while the safety and security of students is our prime concern," UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain said.

UGC Secretary also requested State universities that they should conduct the examination. "We have come to know that some states announced that examination will not be conducted but we have uniformity across the nation and therefore the guidelines are to be adopted and UGC guidelines they should adopt and they should conduct the examination for the final year students." he said.

Speaking to ANI Prof Jain said that the safety, security, and health of the students is a prime concern and there will be no compromise on this. "At the same time, we have to see that examination is an integral part of the higher education system for any other education system. We are conducting examination only for the terminal semester or the final year students for the Universities and colleges while maintaining safety security and all other protocol of the governments. It was decided by union health ministry that all the protocols are be followed and everything will be followed in place for the long term interest of students so, therefore, it is recommended that we should conduct the final semester examination," he said.

Jain further stated that if in any case, students could not appear in examination then Universities will conduct special examination for those students. "I would like to reemphasize that conducting examination for the final year of graduation or post-graduation is very important because the students are going to compete globally as well," UGC Secretary added.

Jain further stated, "if you look globally. Examinations are being conducted in best universities across the world, whether it is in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, or Singapore or take any good universities. They have given the option to conduct the examination whether in an online manner or take home manner or they are asking instructors to device their own manner to conduct the examination. Examination becomes credible lifetime for students' assessment. They are going to take a degree for a lifetime which will be helpful for the admission or for the placement or the credibility and validity." (ANI)

