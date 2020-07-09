Left Menu
Development News Edition

Env ministry panel recommends clearance for Rs 56 crore DDA housing project

However, in the absence of such a committee in Delhi, the project was appraised at the central level “The proposal is for granting of Environmental Clearance to the project-construction of 3 BHK with Servant Room and 2 BHK Houses - in Masoodpur Sector B Vasant Kunj New Delhi by Delhi Development Authority for plot area 6,161.5 sqm and total built-up area of 23,914 sqm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:25 IST
Env ministry panel recommends clearance for Rs 56 crore DDA housing project

An environment ministry panel has recommended clearance for a Rs 56-crore housing project of the Delhi Development Authority. The project, which will construct two 33.7-metre-high towers each with a total of 102 flats in Sector B, Vasant Kunj in south Delhi, got the nod of the ministry-constituted Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) last month. The EAC noted that the project came under the ‘Building and Construction Projects’ category of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2006, and required appraisal at state level. However, in the absence of such a committee in Delhi, the project was appraised at the central level

“The proposal is for granting of Environmental Clearance to the project-construction of 3 BHK with Servant Room and 2 BHK Houses - in Masoodpur Sector B Vasant Kunj New Delhi by Delhi Development Authority for plot area 6,161.5 sqm and total built-up area of 23,914 sqm. “The project/activity is covered under category… 'Building and Construction projects' of the Schedule to the EIA Notification, 2006 and its subsequent amendments, and requires appraisal at State level. However, due to absence of SEIAA/SEAC in Delhi, the proposal has been appraised at Central level by sectoral EAC,” it noted. As per the procedure, once the EAC recommends a project, it goes to the environment minister for the final approval. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed the panel that the project would cost Rs 56.22 crore and help in improving quality of life of the economically weaker sections of the local area

Noting that the proposed project site has a total 118 trees, out of which, 78 are required to be cut, 29 to be retained and 11 need to be transplanted, the EAC directed the DDA to ensure that no tree shall be cut or transplanted unless exigencies demand. “Where absolutely necessary, tree cut/transplantation shall be with prior permission from the Tree Authority constituted as per the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. Old trees should be retained based on girth and age regulations as may be prescribed by the Forest Department. “Plantations to be ensured species (cut) to species (planted). In case of cut/non-survival of any transplanted tree, compensatory plantation in the ratio of 1:10 (planting of 10 trees for every one tree) shall be done and maintained,” the EAC added. PTI AG SRY

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests over economy in Israel may turn violent, opposition leader says

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Thursday protests over the economic slowdown could soon turn violent as restrictions to contain the coronavirus are reimposed and state assistance for the jobless lags.Alarmed by a new spike in C...

COVID-19:Many mentally ill homeless institutionalised, traceable, why need ID proof to test: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday told the ICMR and AAP government that many homeless mental ill persons are institutionalised or in shelter homes and therefore, traceable, so there was no need for their identity proof or phone numbers to te...

Govt invites applications for Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners in CIC

The Centre on Thursday invited applications for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners in the transparency watchdog CIC, which is currently not working in its full strength. The Central Information Commiss...

Military and diplomatic officials will continue their meetings to take forward disengagement process: MEA on situation in eastern Ladakh.

Military and diplomatic officials will continue their meetings to take forward disengagement process MEA on situation in eastern Ladakh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020