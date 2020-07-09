11 test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar, active case count now 105

Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, pushing the number of active cases to 105 on Thursday, officials said

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, the health department received 302 results of the samples of which 11 came out positive for COVID-19, even as two patients recovered from the infection on Thursday

She said the new cases are being shifted to COVID-19 hospital in the district.