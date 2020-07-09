Five cattle smugglers arrested along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

The BSF's south Bengal frontier has arrested five suspected cattle smugglers at the India- Bangladesh border area in Murshidabad district, a senior official of the paramilitary force said. The accused are residents of Kushtia district in Bangladesh, he said.

They were apprehended at the Bosumari border outpost area of Murshidabad, the official said. "Based on specific intelligence inputs on the intervening night of July 8 and 9, a special operation was carried out during which BSF troops succeeded in apprehending five cattle smugglers along with the five bovines from Bousmari area," the official said.

Apprehending a spurt in cattle smuggling, ahead of Eid-ul Zuha, the south Bengal frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up its vigil along the India- Bangladesh border, he added..