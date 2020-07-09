Five cattle smugglers arrested along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal
The BSF's south Bengal frontier has arrested five suspected cattle smugglers at the India- Bangladesh border area in Murshidabad district, a senior official of the paramilitary force said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:23 IST
The BSF's south Bengal frontier has arrested five suspected cattle smugglers at the India- Bangladesh border area in Murshidabad district, a senior official of the paramilitary force said. The accused are residents of Kushtia district in Bangladesh, he said.
They were apprehended at the Bosumari border outpost area of Murshidabad, the official said. "Based on specific intelligence inputs on the intervening night of July 8 and 9, a special operation was carried out during which BSF troops succeeded in apprehending five cattle smugglers along with the five bovines from Bousmari area," the official said.
Apprehending a spurt in cattle smuggling, ahead of Eid-ul Zuha, the south Bengal frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up its vigil along the India- Bangladesh border, he added..
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- Bangladesh
- India
- Bengal
- Murshidabad district
- Kushtia
ALSO READ
US Congressman holds talks with Indian envoy, condoles deaths of 20 Indian troops in Ladakh face-off
Singapore: Indian national who recovered from coronavirus dies of heart attack
World's first yoga university outside India 'Vivekananda Yoga University' launched in US
Sellers to mention country of origin for 'Make in India' public procurement policy: GeM CEO
Nearly 1.25 lakh Indians returned from overseas under Vande Bharat Mission: Hardeep Puri