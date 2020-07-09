Woman injured in Pulwama firing
A woman was injured in a firing incident in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The firing took place near Rafeeqa Bano's home at Ladoo in Pampore area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said. Bano has been shifted to a hospital, he said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:30 IST
A woman was injured in a firing incident in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The firing took place near Rafeeqa Bano's home at Ladoo in Pampore area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
Bano has been shifted to a hospital, he said. He said the circumstances of the incident are being ascertained and further details are awaited.
ALSO READ
J-K admin to establish 7 police units to strengthen security setup in south Kashmir
Biden seeks restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir; disappointed with CAA, NRC
Ampersand Group to train teachers from Jammu & Kashmir
OIC has no locus standi on India's internal matters: MEA on contact group meet on Kashmir
Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar