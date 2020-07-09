Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: 27 Naxals surrender in Dantewada

They were allegedly involved in several Naxal incidents, including the Mailwada landmine attack in March 2016, wherein seven CRPF personnel were killed, he said. On Wednesday, Prakash Kartami alias Pandu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, and his wife Hadme Kartami had surrendered, he said.

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:58 IST
Chhattisgarh: 27 Naxals surrender in Dantewada

As many as 27 Naxals, four of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, have surrendered at two places in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, a senior official said on Thursday. They surrendered saying they were impressed by a rehabilitation campaign being run by the police here, the official said.

While 25 cadres, including four women, turned themselves in before senior administration, police and CRPF officials at Kuakonda police station on Thursday, a Maoist couple surrendered in Dantewada town on Wednesday, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. Of the 25 cadres, Budhram Tamo (48)- head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS- a frontal wing of Maoists), Manjhi Barse (35)- head of janmilitia group and woman cadre Deve Sodhi- head of Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS- another offshoot of Maoists) were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he said.

The rest of them were lower-rung members, mostly belonging to DAKMS, KAMS and janmilitia groups, he said. They were allegedly involved in several Naxal incidents, including the Mailwada landmine attack in March 2016, wherein seven CRPF personnel were killed, he said.

On Wednesday, Prakash Kartami alias Pandu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, and his wife Hadme Kartami had surrendered, he said. Pandu, a member of Maoist military platoon number 24, was involved in several deadly attacks on police personnel, including the Cholnar blast in Dantewada in April 2015, in which five jawans were killed and eight others injured.

He was also involved in the ambush in NMDC mines area of Dantewada in 2012 in which six policemen and a civilian driver were killed, the official said. His wife, a native of neighbouring Sukma district, was member of the Chetna Natya Mandli (cultural wing of Maoists) and was associated with the outlawed outfit since 2012.

She was tasked with spreading Maoist propaganda, conducting recee on police personnel, arranging meetings of villagers and damaging roads, the official said. All 27 ultras in their statement said they were disappointed with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, and at the same time were impressed by 'Lon Varratu' (term coined in local Gondi dialect which means 'return to your village') campaign being run by police in Dantewada, Pallava said.

They all have been given an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 each and will be provided facilities further as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said. Under the 'Lon Varratu' initiative, the police have been putting up posters and banners in the native villages of Naxals, who carry cash rewards on their head.

The posters mention the names of rebels and appeal to them to join the mainstream, the police official said. So far, 53 Naxals have surrendered under the drive, he added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Scattered rains in north India, temperatures settle close to normal

There was scattered light to moderate rainfall across northern India on Thursday with a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm issued in Himachal Pradesh, while widespread downpour triggered landslides and a flood-like situation in parts o...

Pompeo leaves door open to possible U.S.-North Korea summit despite tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he was very hopeful about resuming talks with North Korea and appeared to leave open the possibility of another summit between the countries leaders, despite Pyongyang saying it has no in...

German prosecutors open Wirecard money laundering probe

German state prosecutors are investigating individuals at Wirecard for suspected money laundering, they said on Thursday, adding to probes into alleged fraud, balance falsification and market manipulation at the collapsed firm. The Irish Ti...

Rupanagar DC goes into home quarantine as SDM contracts coronavirus

Rupanagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri on Thursday went into home quarantine after an SDM tested positive for COVID-19, officials saidSubdivisional Magistrate G S Johal has mild symptoms, they said, adding that he had had attended a meet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020