5 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana, 679 new cases

Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported five more coronavirus deaths as 679 new cases took the total number of infections to 19,369. One death each was reported from Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Palwal and worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. The COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 287.

The districts which reported fresh cases included Faridabad (182), Gurgaon (151) Sonipat (85), Bhiwani (51), Rohtak (46), and Ambala (34) among others. The number of active cases in the state is 4,572 while 14,510 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

The state's recovery rate on Thursday was 74.91 per cent, it said..