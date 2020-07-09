Uttarakhand reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, count reaches 3,395

Uttarakhand on Thursday recorded 47 COVID-19 cases, 20 of them from Dehradun district, taking the infection count to 3,995 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. Twelve fresh cases were reported in Nainital, five each in Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal, three in Udham Singh Nagar and two in Champawat district, the state health department bulletin said.

Twenty-two more patients recovered from the infection, it said. So far 2,672 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the novel coronavirus, the bulletin said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 558, it said.

Uttarakhand has seen 46 deaths linked to the virus while 29 COVID-19 patients have migrated from the state.