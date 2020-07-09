Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI's NE Head Office in Guwahati sealed after spike in COVID-19 cases among staff

An official said 22 persons at the SBI North East Head Office and eight at the Regional Business Office had tested positive for the disease. With the fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among SBI employees, including contractual workers, has increased to around 90 across its branches and complexes in Guwahati.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:21 IST
SBI's NE Head Office in Guwahati sealed after spike in COVID-19 cases among staff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The State Bank of India's North East Head Office here was sealed indefinitely on Thursday after five more employees tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last two days, officials said. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive people in the country's largest public sector lender's regional headquarters here has gone up to 27, official sources told PTI. Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu declared the complex as a "containment zone" and ordered it to be sealed with immediate effect "until further order" to prevent further spread of infection in the area. "In view of the detection of more positive patients of COVID-19 in the SBI North East Head Office, which is located just opposite of the Assam Secretariat, the stringent step has been taken," the order said. "Any unauthorized entry and exit into the notified containment zone is barred till the area is declared safe as per the guidelines. Any movement of any unauthorized individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect," Pegu said. On July 6, SBI's North East Head Office's three floors and the entire Regional Business Office were sealed after at least 30 employees in the two buildings tested positive for coronavirus. An official said 22 persons at the SBI North East Head Office and eight at the Regional Business Office had tested positive for the disease.

With the fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among SBI employees, including contractual workers, has increased to around 90 across its branches and complexes in Guwahati. An SBI spokesperson, who did not deny the number of COVID-19 positive cases, said the bank's quick response team headed by a senior official is continuously monitoring the situation in Guwahati and the protocol is followed in case of any infection. "The bank has tied up with a laboratory and proactively tested those employees who have been contact traced to those who tested positive, including the support staff and off-payroll staff in the city," he said. The spokesperson also said that as a precautionary measure, the SBI is already fumigating the premises every alternate day and the local staff is working at 30 per cent capacity to ensure that social distancing norms are followed.

"The bank has also deactivated biometrics, and installing Aarogya Setu mobile application has been mandated to all our employees. The bank is also working in close coordination with all the government departments to conform to the requisite protocols prescribed from time to time," he added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Multilateral system needs an upgrade: MEA policy advisor

The multilateral system of the world needs an upgrade as 21st century concerns and issues require institutions to be rebuilt and reformed, Ashok Malik, policy advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Thursday. Speaking at the In...

England's beauticians, gyms and pools to reopen in more lockdown easing

Theatres in England will be able to hold outdoor performances from this weekend and beauticians can reopen next week in a further easing of the coronavirus lockdown, a minister said on Thursday.Indoor gyms and swimming pools in England will...

Soccer-Rio shelves plan to allow fans into matches

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro has shelved a plan to allow fans back into professional soccer matches and warned residents of the resort city on Thursday they are courting trouble by continuing to frequent its famous beaches. Sunbathing and sw...

Democrats vow to keep up fight after Supreme Court blocks bid for Trump finances

Democrats vowed to keep up their fight to get access to President Donald Trumps finances after the U.S. Supreme Court denied their request to see them but ruled they must be shared with a New York criminal investigation.The decision means v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020