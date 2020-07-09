Left Menu
Development News Edition

55-hr COVID lockdown in UP again from Friday night: Govt

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:55 IST
55-hr COVID lockdown in UP again from Friday night: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, permitting movements only for providing medical and essential services in the state

"The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases," Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in an order communicated to district officials all over the state

This decision has been taken after reviewing the present situation of the COVID -19 pandemic and for putting an effective check on it, the chief secretary said, adding all offices and markets will remain closed during this period although medical and health services and other essential services will continue as before.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two arms smugglers held with 10 pistols in Rajasthan

Two alleged arms smugglers were arrested with 10 country-made pistols on Thursday in Rajasthans Jhalawar district, an official said. Based on a tip-off, a car, which had entered into Jhalawar from Binda toll plaza, was stopped for checking....

Botswana to ration fuel amid shortage

Botswana will ration fuel from Thursday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced, in a bid to ease a crippling shortage that has seen some consumers rush to stock up. Long queues formed in recent weeks at fuel stations in Botswanas capital, G...

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

President Donald Trumps former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison, weeks after his early release to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, his attorney Jeffrey ...

Motor racing-Driver reaction to Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 comeback

Driver reaction at the Styrian Grand Prix on Thursday to Renaults announcement that Spains double world champion Fernando Alonso will be returning to the sport with them next season at the age of 39 after two years out. Lewis Hamilton, Merc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020