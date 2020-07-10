Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan records four more COVID-19 deaths

With 115 new cases have been reported, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus in the state has increased to 22678. One death each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Sawai Madhopur, the official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:20 IST
Rajasthan records four more COVID-19 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 495, an official said. With 115 new cases have been reported, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus in the state has increased to 22678.

One death each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Sawai Madhopur, the official said. In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus infection has increased to 170, while 65 people died in Jodhpur, 41 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 23 in Ajmer, 19 in Bikaner, 15 each in Pali and Nagaur, and 11 in Dholpur. A total of 115 new cases were reported in the state till 10:30 am on Friday, including 35 in Pali, 22 in Jaipur, 10 in Ajmer, nine in Alwar, seven in Nagaur and six in Kota. A total of 16,782 patients have been discharged after treatment.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

115 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the states Health Department said.With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.So far, 495 people...

NSNIS Patiala announces relaxation in admission criteria of coaching course

With an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the sports coaching courses, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports NSNIS in Patiala has decided to relax its admission criteria. In a first-time endeavour, 46 e...

Vietnam says 31 million workers impacted by pandemic, risk of rising unemployment

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government agency said on Friday. If sol...

Katy Perry wears clown nose in new album cover of 'Smile'

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry unveiled the cover art and title of her upcoming album, Smile on Thursday local time. According to People Magazine, the 35-year-old singers fifth album debuts on August 14, with the title track dropping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020