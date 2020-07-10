One SSB inspector injured in encounter with Naxals in Bihar's West Champaran
One Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) inspector was injured on Friday, in an encounter between Naxals and security forces, in Bagaha area of Bihar's West Champaran district.ANI | West Champaran (Bihar) | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:37 IST
One Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) inspector was injured on Friday, in an encounter between Naxals and security forces, in Bagaha area of Bihar's West Champaran district. Several high-tech weapons, including an AK-56 rifle, have been recovered from the encounter site, in which four Naxals were also killed.
"An inspector of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was injured in the encounter in the Bagaha area of Pashchim Champaran district, Bihar. Many high-tech weapons including an AK-56 rifle and a self-loading rifle have been recovered from the encounter site," said SSB IG Sanjay Kumar. Four Naxals were also killed in the joint operation conducted by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF) in the Bagaha area of Pashchim (West) Champaran district, Bihar. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- West Champaran
- Sashastra Seema Bal
- Naxals
- AK
- Special Task Force
ALSO READ
Sameer Kumar Singh replaces Tariq Anwar as Congress candidate for Bihar MLC elections
26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit
Its original nominee not a voter in state, Cong forced to change Bihar Council poll candidate
NDA candidates file nomination papers for council elections in Bihar
108 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar