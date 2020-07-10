One SSB inspector injured in encounter with Naxals in Bihar's West Champaran

One Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) inspector was injured on Friday, in an encounter between Naxals and security forces, in Bagaha area of Bihar's West Champaran district. Several high-tech weapons, including an AK-56 rifle, have been recovered from the encounter site, in which four Naxals were also killed.

"An inspector of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was injured in the encounter in the Bagaha area of Pashchim Champaran district, Bihar. Many high-tech weapons including an AK-56 rifle and a self-loading rifle have been recovered from the encounter site," said SSB IG Sanjay Kumar. Four Naxals were also killed in the joint operation conducted by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF) in the Bagaha area of Pashchim (West) Champaran district, Bihar. (ANI)