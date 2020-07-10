MNRE warns fraud websites against using PM-KUSUM name

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Friday issued a fresh advisory against fraudulent websites claiming registration under the PM-KUSUM Scheme. According to the ministry, two new websites --- are https://kusum-yojana.co.in/ and https://www.onlinekusumyojana.co.in/ --- are illegally claiming to be the registration portals for the PM-KUSUM.

The ministry said in a statement that the miscreants behind these websites are potentially duping the general public and misusing data captured through these fake portals. While the ministry is taking action against the miscreants, it has advised all potential beneficiaries to avoid depositing money or data on these websites. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) was launched by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to support the installation of off-grid solar pumps in rural areas and reduce dependence on the grid in grid-connected areas. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had in February 2019 approved the launch of the scheme with the objective of providing financial and water security. (ANI)