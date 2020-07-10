3 arrested with 43 kg cannabis in Noida
Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested here on Friday after over 43 kg cannabis, worth Rs 6.52 lakh, was found in their possession, police said. The accused, two from Hapur district and one from Gautam Buddh Nagar, were held in Sector 3 of the city, the police said.
"Three traffickers were held while transporting 43 kg 500 grammes of cannabis which is estimated worth Rs 6.52 lakh," a police spokesperson said. They have been identified as Imran, Satish, and Sachin and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, the official added.
Further proceedings were being carried out at the local Sector 20 police station, the official said..
