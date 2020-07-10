Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 62.42 per cent, fatality rate declines to 2.72 per cent: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate has climbed up to 62.42 per cent whereas fatality rate declined further to 2.72 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:27 IST
COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 62.42 per cent, fatality rate declines to 2.72 per cent: Health Ministry
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate has climbed up to 62.42 per cent whereas fatality rate declined further to 2.72 per cent. The government said that 18 states/Union Territories (UT) have a recovery rate more than the national average, while 30 States/UTs have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

As on July 10, India has reported 793,802 total coronavirus cases with 21,604 deaths. There are 276,882 active cases and all are under medical supervision with 495,515 recovered cases of coronavirus patients till date. According to the central government, 18 states and UTs, which has recovery rate more than the national average, include: West Bengal (64.94 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (65.28 per cent), Odisha (66.13 per cent), Mizoram (67.51 per cent), Jharkhand (68.02 per cent), Punjab (69.26% per cent), Bihar (70.40 per cent), Gujarat (70.72 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (74.85 per cent), Haryana (74.91 per cent), Tripura (75.34 per cent), Rajasthan (75.65 per cent), Delhi (76.81 per cent), Chandigarh (77.06 per cent), Chhattisgarh (78.99 per cent), Uttarakhand (80.85 per cent), Ladakh (UT) (86.73 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (74.21 per cent).

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has been declined to 2.72 per cent at the national level. While Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have zero per cent cases fatality rate. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka and Haryana among others do not have cases fatality rate above 2 per cent. "Aggressive testing has ensured early detection of patients; home isolation for the mild and pre-symptomatic patients; effective clinical management of the severe cases, which helped in combating the virus. The coordination between the Centre and states government has together resulted in the continuously rising recovery rate in the country," stated the health ministry.

"Massive implementation of the test track and treat strategy across the country has led to 11,024,491 samples tested for COVID-19 identification. The tests per day also continue to depict an upward trend - during the last 24 hours 283,659 samples have been tested," said the government. So far, the government has 1,218 dedicated COVID hospitals, 2,705 dedicated COVID healthcare centres and 10,301 COVID care centres. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man threatens to ‘blow up’ Rajasthan chief minister, arrested

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with a bomb, police said. The accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Meena, was nabbed soon after he made the threatening call to the polic...

Ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 curbs: Noida DM to officials

All senior government officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown-like curbs which will come into effect from 10 pm on Friday and continue till Monday evening, officials said. District Mag...

Both sides agreed it was essential to maintain enduring peace in border areas for overall development of ties: MEA on talks with China.

Both sides agreed it was essential to maintain enduring peace in border areas for overall development of ties MEA on talks with China....

Ola's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, senior VP quit

Two top executives at ride-hailing platform Ola -- Arun Srinivas and Sanjiv Saddy -- have resigned from the company. The company confirmed the development.Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Sanjiv Saddy, Senior Vice Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020