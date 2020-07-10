Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab bans visitors' entry to Civil Secretariat in view of COVID-19 spread

The Punjab government has banned the entry of visitors (general public) to the Punjab Civil Secretariat 1 and 2 here in view of the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Friday. The principal secretary of the General Administration department has signed an order in this regard, a state government statement said. It said the decision has been taken keeping "in view the growing spread of COVID-19".

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:26 IST
Punjab bans visitors' entry to Civil Secretariat in view of COVID-19 spread

The Punjab government has banned the entry of visitors (general public) to the Punjab Civil Secretariat 1 and 2 here in view of the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Friday. The principal secretary of the General Administration department has signed an order in this regard, a state government statement said.

It said the decision has been taken keeping "in view the growing spread of COVID-19". According to the statement, in case of any difficulty faced by the public in this regard, the Additional Secretary Administration can be contacted.

It said all citizens are urged to cooperate with the government in its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Notably, Punjab has over 7,000 novel coronavirus cases and has reported 183 deaths.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: Samsung mobile phone parts worth Rs 2.5 cr stolen during transport; 6 held

Six people, including three truck drivers, have been arrested for allegedly stealing Samsungs mobile phone parts worth Rs 2.50 crore from a vehicle carrying those to a warehouse in Noida, police said on Friday. Fifty-six boxes containing al...

India's economic recovery started from June: SBI chairman

The countrys economy, which witnessed a disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak, has started recovering from June, State Bank of Indias Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday. Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Kumar said...

Bengal records 26 more deaths, highest one-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases

West Bengal on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases, bringing the virus count to 27,109 while 26 more people succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 880, the health department saidOf the new fatal...

China suspends imports of Ecuador shrimps on coronavirus risk

Chinas customs authority said on Friday it was suspending imports from three shrimp producers in Ecuador after detecting the new coronavirus in recent shipments. It said samples taken from shipments from Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020