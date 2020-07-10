Left Menu
Man shoots self over 'harassment' by ex-colleague

A 38-year-old man from Bhiwani in Haryana allegedly committed suicide, just after alleging on Facebook that we was forced to take the extreme step due to harassment by an ex-colleague, police said on Friday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:14 IST
Man shoots self over 'harassment' by ex-colleague

The man shot himself in the head with a licensed revolver at a park on Thursday evening.

Before killing himself, the man in a Facebook live alleged that he had been wrongly terminated from a private hospital in Rewari recently and levelled allegations of harassment against a former colleague. A case has been registered on a complaint filed by the man's family, a police official told reporters, adding that an investigation is under progress.

