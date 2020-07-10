CBI takes over probe into Sathankulam deaths

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam in the district following alleged custodial torture. A special team of CBI officials arrived here on Friday to conduct the investigation.

The CBI takes over the probe from the CB-CID on a request from the Tamil Nadu government. The team led by ADSPVijayakumar Shukla held discussions at the CB-CID office her and received the case file from CB-CID DSP Anilkumar.

The CBI officials are exepcted to visit Sathankulam police station, Kovilpatti sub-jail and Kovilpatti government hospital and begin their investigations, police sources said. As many as 10 policemen have been arrested in connection with the deaths.

P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks had died within hours on June 22 and 23 respectively after alleged torture by Sathankulam police following their arrest on June 19 on charges of violation of prohibitory orders by keeping open their mobile phone outlet beyond the permitted business hours. The CB-CID took over the case on the orders of the Madras High Court Madurai Bench amid a nation-wide furore over the alleged brutality meted out to the victims.