Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally reaches 3,373
The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand rose to 3,373 on Friday after 68 more people tested positive for the disease Udham Singh Nagar recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 41, followed by Dehradun 11, Haridwar seven, Nainital four, Champawat two, and Pauri, Tehri and Uttarkashi one each, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department Thirty-four more patients were discharged on Friday after they recovered from the disease.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:33 IST
Udham Singh Nagar recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 41, followed by Dehradun 11, Haridwar seven, Nainital four, Champawat two, and Pauri, Tehri and Uttarkashi one each, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department
Thirty-four more patients were discharged on Friday after they recovered from the disease. So far, 2,706 people have been discharged, 46 have died and 29 migrated to other states. The state now has 592 active COVID-19 cases.
