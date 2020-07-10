'Justice delivered after 19 yrs', says former minister Santosh Shukla's brother on Vikas Dubey's encounter

Manoj Shukla, brother of former minister of State Santosh Shukla, expressed his gratitude towards the Uttar Pradesh government after history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter. Shukla said, "I thank Yogi Adityanath and his government for the appointment of a team who could catch him (Vikas Dubey). I would also like to thank Madhya Pradesh government and state police."

"Everyone, whom he committed a crime against, is happy," Shukla said while adding, "It took 19 years for me to get justice. He could have been sent to the jail back then and the families would not have been destroyed." State Minister Santosh Shukla was killed by Vikas Dubey inside a police station in Shivli in 2001.

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)