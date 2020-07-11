Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha aims at Rs 1,000cr revenue from minor mineral, plans to engage OISF personnel to curb theft

The Odisha government has set a revenue generation target of around Rs 1,000 crore from the minor mineral sector and planned to engage the state's industrial security force to curb theft of such natural resources, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 01:50 IST
Odisha aims at Rs 1,000cr revenue from minor mineral, plans to engage OISF personnel to curb theft
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has set a revenue generation target of around Rs 1,000 crore from the minor mineral sector and planned to engage the state's industrial security force to curb theft of such natural resources, an official said on Friday. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

"The government has set a revenue generation target of around Rs 1,000 crore from the minor mineral sector," Tripathy said. He said the minor minerals like sand, stone chips, and stone pieces are mostly utilized in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

In the first phase, ten sections of Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) personnel have been deployed at various locations in eight minor mineral-rich districts. The force will be utilized to prevent illegal transportation of minor minerals, the official said, adding that the approved locations for deployment of OISF personnel include Cuttack Sadar, Baranga, Jaleswar, Anandapur, Chhtrapur, Bhanjanagar, Dharmasala, Tangi and Ranapur.

Besides one section of the force will be engaged in Jharsuguda, Lakahanpur, Brajarajnagar on a rotation basis, the official said. Tripathy also said that the deployed OISF team will move any other tahasil or sub-division to stop illegal lifting of minor minerals.

He asked the revenue and disaster management department to identify and operationalize the new sources for filling the gap between demand and supply of minor minerals. Revenue and Disaster Management secretary B P Sethi said the Directorate of Minor Minerals have been made functional as per earlier decisions of the state government.

"In the last couple of months, 1,129 new minor mineral sources have been identified in different districts. With these, the total number of minor mineral sources increased to 4,965," Sethi said. Tripathy also asked officials to identify sand-rich river beds on banks of Mahanadi, Baitarani, Brahmani, Rusikulya, Subarnarekha in cooperation with the Department of Water Resources, Forest and Environment.

Director Minor Minerals B B Das said, "A revenue to the tune of Rs 37.11 crore has been collected during April and May this year from minor minerals." He said the process for the preparation of mining plan, availing of environmental clearance, and timely completion of the bidding for another 1,469 sources are in an advanced stage.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory.The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that th...

Mali police fire gunshots and tear gas to disperse protesters

Police in Mali on Friday fired gunshots and tear gas to try to dislodge protesters demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from occupying the state broadcasting house and parliament, according to a Reuters witness. Two...

UK expected to order removal of Huawei 5G equipment by 2025 -Telegraph

The British government is expected to set a deadline of 2025 for removing equipment made by Chinas Huawei from the countrys 5G telecoms networks, the Telegraph newspaper said on Friday.The Telegraph reported that British culture minister Ol...

Serbia's Vucic blames opponents for orchestrating violent protests

Protests marred by violence continued on Friday in Belgrade, where thousands rallied against Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic and government policies, including its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Police in riot gear and mounted units...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020