Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J-K's Kathua
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing that continued overnight along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. However, it caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers, the officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 11:52 IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing that continued overnight along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. Firing on the border outpost in the Kotha area started around 10.30 pm on Friday, drawing effective retaliation by the Border Security Force guarding the IB, they said.
The officials said the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4.15 am but there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side. However, it caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers, the officials said.
